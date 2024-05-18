Kalki 2898 AD To Pushpa The Rule: Pan-India Films To Look Forward To In Second Half Of 2024

Advertisement

The first half of 2024 is nearly coming to an end, with only a handful of films like Shaitaan, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Laapataa Ladies, Article 370 and Crew, among others, making their mark. However, the second half of the year appears to be more promising with the release of films such as Pushpa: The Rule, Devara, Game Changer, Kalki 2898 AD and Vettaiyan. All these films are made on a huge budget, have all eyes on them and will see a release on a grand scale.

Kalki 2898 AD

The upcoming sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD, which is set in a post-apocalyptic world, is scheduled to hit screens on June 27. Inspired by Hindu mythology, the film stars Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

Kalki 2898 AD poste | Image: Prabhas Fans/X

Pushpa: The Rule

The action drama starring Allu Arjun, directed by Sukumar, is slated for release on August 15. Actors Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhananjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj, who were featured in 'Pushpa: The Rise', will be seen in the second instalment.

Pushpa 2 poster | Image: Pushpa Movie/X

The Greatest of All Time

Marking Vijay's 68th film as the lead actor, the upcoming Indian Tamil science fiction action film is directed by Venkat Prabhu and is reported to release on September 5. The Greatest of All Time features an ensemble cast including Prabhudeva, Prashanth, and Sneha. Apart from the original Tamil version, it is reported that the film is scheduled to be released with dubbed versions in Telugu and Hindi.

GOAT poster | Image: Venkat Prabhu/X

Vettaiyan

Superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming film Vettaiyan will hit theaters in October. It also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan. The film is reported to be a hard-hitting action entertainer based on a true story and will have Rajinikanth play a Muslim police officer in the film. It will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Devara: Chapter 1

Starring Jr NTR, the film is scheduled to release on October 10. However, several reports claim that the action drama directed by Koratala Siva may be released one or two weeks before the scheduled date.

Game Changer

Game Changer is a Telugu political action thriller in which Ram Charan plays a triple role. Other personalities in the film include Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani and Nassar. It is expected to release before year end.

Game Changer poster | Image: Ram Charan/X

(With IANS inputs)