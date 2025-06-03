Kannada-Tamil Row: Kamal Haasan Says 'Thug Life' Will Not Be Released in Karnataka for Now

Bengaluru: Actor-politician Kamal Haasan has decided not to apologise for his remark that the "Kannada language was born out of Tamil," a statement that has sparked widespread backlash in Karnataka. The actor is now facing legal heat, public protests, and pressure from the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), which has demanded an apology before allowing the release of his upcoming film Thug Life in the state.

The matter reached the Karnataka High Court, where Haasan's legal team made it clear that he would not apologise. His lawyer told the court that the actor has “utmost respect for the Kannada language and its culture,” and that “nothing more needs to be said.” However, the High Court did not accept this and remarked, “This is your ego speaking.”

Film Release Put on Hold

The actor has now decided not to release Thug Life in Karnataka for now. His lawyer also told the court, “We don’t need security as of now as we are not going to release the film. We will hold talks with the film chamber.” The case will come up for hearing again on June 10.

Kamal Haasan’s film was originally scheduled for release on June 6, but the growing opposition and legal hurdles have led to a delay. The KFCC had earlier warned that Thug Life would not be allowed in Karnataka unless Haasan offered a public apology for his remarks about the Kannada language.

Haasan writes to KFCC President

On June 3, Kamal Haasan wrote a letter to M Narasimhalu, the President of KFCC. In his letter, he expressed sadness over how his words were received and explained that they were taken out of context.“It pains me that my statement at the Thug Life audio launch, spoken out of genuine affection for the legendary Dr. Rajkumar’s family, especially Shiva Rajkumar, has been misunderstood and taken out of context,” he wrote.

Haasan also stressed that he holds deep respect for the Kannada language and its rich history. Despite this letter, he still chose not to issue a formal apology.

What Triggered the Controversy?