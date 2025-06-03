My Statement Was Misunderstood: Kamal Haasan Refuses To Apologise, Issues New Letter After Karnataka High Court Raps Him

Kamal Haasan has stirred a big controversy with his comment implying that the Kannada language has its origin in Tamil. The actor turned politician has not just invited the ire of Kannadigas but has also jeopardised the release of his upcoming film, Thug Life, in Karnataka. The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce issued a stern warning against the release of the film in the state unless Haasan apologises for his remarks. Despite the repeated warning, the actor refused to apologise and move High Court for a smooth release of the film, scheduled on June 6. In an unfortunate turn for him, the High Court reprimanded his remarks and mentioned that he must tender an apology. Following, the actor has written to the KFCC.

Thug Life actor Kamal Haasan writes to KFCC President

On June 3, Kamal Haasan wrote a letter addressed to the film body's president, M Narasimhalu. In his letter, Kamal Haasan mentioned that his words were taken out of context, and he has utmost respect for the Kannada language. He wrote, “It pains me that my statement at the Thug Life audio launch, spoken out of genuine affection for the legendary Dr. Rajkumar's family, especially Shiva Rajkumar, has been misunderstood and taken out of context.”

A screengrab of the letter written by Kamal Haasan to KFCC

He further stated that he did not intend to debate ‘the rich legacy of Kannada language’. He added, “Like Tamil, Kannada has a proud literary and cultural tradition that I have long admired. Throughout my career, I have cherished the warmth and affection extended to me by the Kannada-speaking community, and I say this with a clear conscience and conviction: my love for the language is genuine, and I have great respect for the love that Kannadigas have for their mother tongue.”



Also Read: Thug Life: ₹20 Crore Box Office Loss Before Release? Potential Karnataka Ban Of Kamal Haasan Starrer To Hurt Makers Financially

He further claimed that he holds all Indian languages in equal regard and is against the dominance of one language, which ‘undermines the linguistic fabric of the Union of India.’ A part of Kamal Haasan's recent statement read, “I know and speak the language of Cinema. Cinema is a universal language that knows only love and bonding.”

He concluded the statement by stating, “Cinema must remain a bridge between people, never a wall that divides them. This was the intent of my statement, and I have never been nor would ever want to give any room for public unrest and animosity.”



Also Read: Shivarajkumar Defends Kamal Haasan In Kannada Language Row Amid Thug Life Ban In Karnataka, Says 'I Shouldn't Tell Him To Apologise'

What did Karnataka High Court tell Kamal Haasan?