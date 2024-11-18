sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Air Pollution | Kailash Gahlot | Ali Khamenei | Maharashtra Elections | Manipur Unrest | PM Modi's Brazil Visit |

Published 21:22 IST, November 18th 2024

Kanguva, Brahmastra, Devara, Indian: Star-Driven Pan-India Projects That Fail The 2-Part Movie Trend

For commercial and storytelling purposes, the two-part movie trend has gained popularity among filmmakers in India. But is it a safe bet at the box office?

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Decoding the success of the 2-part movie trend
Decoding the success of the 2-part movie trend | Image: IMDb
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

21:21 IST, November 18th 2024

Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Prabhas