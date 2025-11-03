Chevella Bus Tragedy: Balakrishna, Naga Chaitanya's Films Show Solidarity, Postpone Updates

At least 20 people died and several others were injured after a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus crashed into a speeding truck on the Hyderabad-Bijapur National Highway near Mirzaguda village in Chevella mandal, Rangareddy district, early Monday morning.

As people across social media expressed their grief, the teams behind Naga Chaitanya’s NC24 and Balakrishna’s NBK111 also issued a notice for postponing their film updates in respect of the tragedy.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the team #NC24 expressed their support for the families affected by the tragic incident in Chevella. Sharing a statement, the team wrote, “Team #NC24 stands in solidarity with the families affected by the unfortunate incident in Chevella. Wishing strength, recovery, and peace to all.”

The statement continued, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred in Chevella, Rangareddy district. Our heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and prayers for a speedy recovery to the injured.”

The note also mentioned, “In light of this unfortunate event, Team #NC24 has decided to postpone the reveal of Meenakshi Chaudhary’s character poster to tomorrow. May strength and peace be with everyone affected by this tragedy.”

The team of Balakrishna’s upcoming film also postponed their announcement about the female lead, stating, “In view of the heartbreaking incident near Chevella, the announcement planned for today at 12:01 PM is being held back. Team #NBK111 extends its deepest sympathies and prayers to the families affected.”

