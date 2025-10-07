Updated 7 October 2025 at 12:05 IST
Kannada Actor-Producer BI Hemant Kumar Arrested For Sexually Harassing TV Actress On Pretext Of Lead Role In Film
A TV actress claimed BI Hemant Kumar misbehaved with her during filming and threatened her when she refused.
BI Hemant Kumar, actor, director and producer of the Kannada film industry, has been arrested by Rajajinagar Police following a sexual harassment and intimidation complaint by a TV actress. In her complaint, the actress has alleged that Hemant approached her in 2022 and offered her a lead role in a movie. He promised ₹2 lakh as remuneration, but later kept delaying the shoot. He further pressured her to wear revealing clothes and made her perform obscene scenes.
Not just this, Hemant misbehaved with her during filming and threatened her when she refused. He filmed her in a compromised state, edited the footage and used it to blackmail her. He posted defamatory and uncensored clips on social media, violating her privacy.
The actress has obtained an interim injunction from Bengaluru City Civil Court to stop the filmmaker from posting her videos. Meanwhile, Hemant has been taken into custody and is under Judicial remand as the police are investigating the matter.
