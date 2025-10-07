Kannada Actor-Producer BI Hemant Kumar Arrested For Sexually Harassing TV Actress On Pretext Of Lead Role In Film

BI Hemant Kumar, actor, director and producer of the Kannada film industry, has been arrested by Rajajinagar Police following a sexual harassment and intimidation complaint by a TV actress. In her complaint, the actress has alleged that Hemant approached her in 2022 and offered her a lead role in a movie. He promised ₹2 lakh as remuneration, but later kept delaying the shoot. He further pressured her to wear revealing clothes and made her perform obscene scenes.

Not just this, Hemant misbehaved with her during filming and threatened her when she refused. He filmed her in a compromised state, edited the footage and used it to blackmail her. He posted defamatory and uncensored clips on social media, violating her privacy.