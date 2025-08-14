Kannada Actors Darshan And Pavithra Gowda Arrested Following Bail Cancellation In The Chilling Renukaswamy Murder Case, What’s Next For Them?

Following the cancellation of his bail request, Kannada actor Darshan has now been arrested in the Renukaswamy murder case. His co-star Pavithra Gowda was also arrested from her RR Nagar.

So what happens next with actors Darshan and Pavithra Gowda?

The Supreme Court has directed the police to take them into custody bypassing the need for the police to wait for an arrest. As per sources, the copy of the full verdict of the Supreme Court will be made available soon for more details about the ruling.

After taking Darshan and Pavithra into custody, the police will have to produce them before the court, which will then decide if they would be serving the sentence in the Ballari Jail or the Parappana Agrahara Jail. However, the court will arrive at this decision after seeking the opinion of the prosecution.

Now, while they can directly appeal to the Supreme Court or file an application in the session court for the same, the likelihood of the same getting accepted is very slim.

When will the hearing begin?

The evidence hearing is likely to begin soon and the Darshan and Pavithra must be present for all of them. If for some reason they are unable to attend the hearings in person, they would be allowed to join via video calling.

In case the hearing is delayed, they may request bail, but since the bail request has been refused once, evidence hearing will commence soon.

Why were Kannada actors Darshan and Pavithra Gowda arrested?

For the unversed, Darshan was recently arrested for the murder of 33-years-old Renukaswamy, a resident of Chitradurga in Karnataka. According to reports, Darshan and his associates abducted Renukaswamy, tied him up in a shade, and beat him to death for making lewd comments against Darshan’s co-star Pavithra Gowda. The victim was also electrocuted and his dead body was later dumped in a drain where it was discovered on June 9th.