Is Coolie A Part Of LCU? Speculations About Rajinikanth Starrer's Post-credit Scene Leave Fans Confused

The much-awaited movie of Rajinikanth, Coolie finally hit screens on August 14 amid a massive fanfare. Theatres turned into celebration grounds for admirers of ‘Thalaivar' who commemorated the release of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial like a festival. Along with the release of the movie, fans were also eager to confirm if Coolie is part of LCU or not. LCU, for the unversed, is the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, which features the Tamil actioners by the director like Kaithi, Vikram and Leo.

Coolie is not a part of LCU, Lokesh Kanagaraj confirms

Before the release of Coolie, media reports claimed that the post-credit scene in the Rajinikanth starrer would tease the film's connection to the LCU. The speculations surfaced because Coolie marks the first collaboration between the actor and Lokesh Kanagaraj. The director had earlier shared his desire to expand the LCU, which sparked buzz that his latest release would also be a part of the universe. Rumours were also abuzz about Kamal Haasan making a cameo in Coolie.



Also Read: Coolie X Review: Is Rajinikanth, Lokesh Kanagaraj Film Worth The Hype?

However, hours before the release of Coolie, director Lokesh Kanagaraj took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share an emotional message for the Rajinikanth starrer. After expressing gratitude to every member of the film team, the director clarified that Coolie is a ‘standalone film’. His declaration was a confirmation that Coolie is not a part of LCU.



Aamir Khan's cameo in Coolie goes viral