Toxic is easily one of the most awaited pan-India projects, currently in the works. The film will mark Yash's first cinematic venture after the wildly successful KGF franchise in which he essayed the role of Rocky bhai. Toxic also gathered much hype owing to the fact that the film was supposed to be Kareena Kapoor's first steps in South Indian cinema - something the actress had vaguely alluded to in a previous interview. That however, appears to have fallen through.

Kareena Kapoor was not the first choice for Toxic?



Right since the official announcement of Toxic, Kareena Kapoor's name has been indelibly associated with the film. As a matter of fact, conjecture over Kareena being a part of the project commenced even prior to buzz around the film's leading lady - Kiara Advani. As per a recent 123Telugu report however, Kareena was not the first choice for the film.

The same report, throws up Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's name instead, as being the first pick for the Geethu Mohandas directorial. For the unversed, Kareena was to essay the role of Yash's sibling in the film - a rather powerful and meaty role if media reports were anything to go by. As of now, Nayanthara is reportedly in talks with the makers of Toxic, to take up Kareena's role.

Why did Kareena Kapoor bow out of Toxic?



As per a recent Pinkvilla report, unavailability of dates is what led Kareena Kapoor to opt out of Toxic. The source quoted in the report states, "Kareena Kapoor's dates do not align with the dates of Yash for Toxic. After making efforts to set the calendar right, the makers have amicably parted ways."

These reports were swiftly followed with additional speculation of Nayanthara having reportedly been approached to take up the role instead. A separate Pinkvilla report shared, "It’s a well-sketched character of a sister and suits her image of a strong woman. Nayanthara is impressed that Geethu Mohandas has written such a strong character for a female and she is connecting well with her vision."