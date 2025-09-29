Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 Contestant List: Rakshita Shetty, Mallamma, Manju Bhashini To Enter Kichcha Sudeep’s Madhouse

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12: The wait is finally over. The most anticipated reality show, which has been creating buzz in Hindi and other regional languages, has now returned in Kannada with Kichcha Sudeep once again as the host. As the curtain lifts on new contestants, unexpected drama, and the season’s first major twist, here are the people you will be seeing in the show.

Full contestant list of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12

RJ Amith, Ashwini Gowda, Spandana Somanna, Malu Nipanal, Rakshita Shetty, Ashwini Lakshmi, Dhruvanth Talwar, LM Karibasappa, Mallamma, Abhishek Shrikanth, Manju Bhashini, Rashika Shetty, Chandraprabha, Dhanush, Janhvi, Gilli Nata, Satish, Kavya Shaiva, and ‘Cockroach’ Sudhi have joined Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12.

This season, the makers have introduced the "Single vs. Joint" theme. In the latest promo, Sudeep explained that housemates will split into two groups – singles and joint. Contestants on the "joint" side must remain connected by a belt at all times, a rule already sparking curiosity among fans. Reports suggest the live audience poll played a role in deciding this division.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12