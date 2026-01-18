Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 Grand Finale: Know Date, Timing, Top Finalists, Prize Money And Other Details

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 finale: After almost four months of continuous entertainment in a madhouse, Bigg Boss Kannada 12 will air its grand finale today. Actor Kichcha Sudeep, the original and long-standing host of the show, will once again take charge of the finale. Here is all you need to know about the highly anticipated final episode.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss Kannada 12 finale?

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 will end with a grand finale airing on Sunday, January 18. Colours Kannada will broadcast the finale at 6 pm. OTT viewers can stream the complete episode on JioHotstar.

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 finale: who are the finalists?

Following Dhurvanth’s mid-week eviction on Bigg Boss Kannada 12, the show has officially revealed its top six contestants in the latest episode. These finalists have secured their place in the race to the finale: Gilli Nata, Ashwini, Rakshitha, Kavya, Dhanush, and Mutant Raghu.

Bigg Boss Kannada 12: prize money

One of Ashwini Gowda, Gilli Nata, Rakshitha Shetty, Dhanush Gowda, Mutant Raghu, or Kavya Shaiva will win the trophy and walk away with a ₹50 lakh cash prize.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12, which premiered on September 28 last year, is now heading towards its exciting finale. The season began with 19 contestants, introduced through a distinctive mix of paired and solo entries, and has gradually narrowed down to the top six finalists. After 15 weeks filled with drama, controversies, friendships, rivalries, and emotional moments, the show is ready to crown its ultimate winner.