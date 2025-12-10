Darshan Harasses Inmate In Prison? Actor's Wife Vijayalakshmi Calls Allegations 'Baseless': Deeply Pains Me To See How...

Darshan, who is on trial at the Parappana Agrahara jail in the Renukaswamy Murder case, has found himself in trouble again. A few days ago, reports claimed new and stringent rules had left the Kannada actor unsettled. Sources revealed that the actor had allegedly subjected fellow inmates to mental and physical harassment, triggering major altercations inside prison. Following this, the authorities have placed his cell under surveillance. However, the actor's wife Vijayalakshmi has now dismissed the allegations as "completely false".

Darshan's wife Vijayalakshmi offers clarification

Taking to her Instagram handle, Darshan's wife reacted to the news of the actor torturing and harassing inmates. She shared that she personally visited the prison and spoke to officials, who, according to her, confirmed that the actor didn't assault anyone in jail. She further accused the media outlets of spreading "deliberate misinformation for TRP".

"And after hearing all sides, one thing became absolutely clear: These allegations are fake, baseless, and created with malicious intent. It deeply pains me to see how law some media houses have stooped. Every day, my faith in ethical journalism is shaken not because journalism has failed, but because a few have chosen lies over facts and TRP over truth. What was once a respected profession is now being dragged down by those who sensationalise pain and manufacture stories without conscience," she continued.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

She further targeted media houses and wrote, "But let me be very clear: This message is only for those media houses knowingly spreading false narratives. I also know there are responsible media organisations who have taken the effort to verify facts and present the truth to the public. They have corrected misinformation instead of amplifying it. To them, I am genuinely grateful. Their integrity gives people hope. To the rest the ones who twist, exaggerate, and mislead intentionally ask yourselves."

She concluded her note by writing, "Before the public loses all remaining trust in you, set your actions right. Because people are watching, people are aware, and when the time comes, their collective voice will be louder than any false headline you create. 'Truth may be silent for a while, but it never bows down. Lies shout loudly... before collapsing under their own weight.'"

Darshan, Pavithra Gowda and 15 others were arrested last year in June on charges of kidnapping and murdering Renukaswamy, a fan from Chitradurga. The actor is facing a murder charge under Section 302. He is also booked under 355, 120-B for criminal conspiracy, 204 for attempting to destroy evidence, and 359 for kidnapping.