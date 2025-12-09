Kalamkaval Box Office Collection Day 5: Mammootty Starrer Earns ₹22.2 Crore, Surpasses Eko

Kalamkaval Box Office Collection Day 5: After battling an undisclosed health condition for a major part of the year, Mammootty has made a stellar onscreen comeback with his crime thriller Kalamkaval. In it, the Malayalam star plays the role of a serial killer on the loose who is being hunted down by a cop, essayed by Jailer fame Vinayakan. Kalamkaval is doing good business at the box office and will enjoy a strong first week collection.



How much has Kalamkaval earned in 5 days?

Kalamkaval has already become Mammootty's highest grossing movie of the year, beating Dominic and the Ladies' Purse and Bazooka. On Tuesday, the movie collected ₹2.80 crore, taking is nett biz in India to ₹22.2 crore. Worldwide, it has crossed the ₹50 crore mark. It will surpass Eko on Wednesday to enter the list of top 10 highest Malayalam grossers of the year.

After its theatrical run, Kalamkaval will make its way to streaming around New Year's in 2026. It will stream on SonyLIV in multiple regional languages, four weeks from its theatrical release of December 5.

What is the story of Kalamkaval?

Kalamkaval sees Mammootty play the antagonist named Stanley Das. It's also his return to the part he plays best - a serial killer. Mammootty has essayed such roles in numerous films, including Munnariyippu and Rorschach. In Kalamkaval, he plays a serial killer who is preying on women. Director Jithin K Jose has divided the narrative into chapters - chapters from the life of the anti-hero - and as the police investigation by SI Jayakrishnan (played by Vinayakan) progresses, Das' courage peaks. The cat-and-mouse chase and other plot twists form the core of this slow-burn investigative thriller.