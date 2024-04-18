Advertisement

Veteran Kannada actor Dwarakish was laid to rest with full state honours today, April 17 at the T R Mill crematorium in Chamarajpet, Bengaluru. His eldest son Santosh performed his last rites in the presence of the Karnataka police, who were honouring the veteran star by firing three rounds in the air as a mark of respect. On Wednesday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah paid his last respects to Dwarakish at Bengaluru's Ravindra Kalakshetra where his mortal remains were kept for display for the public.

Celebs arrive to pay tribute to Dwarakish

Kiccha Sudeep and KGF star Yash had arrived to pay their last respects to Dwarakish before his funeral. The two were seen walking into the hall where the mortal remains of the actor were placed. Sudeep hugged and comforted Bungle Shama Rao Dwarakanath's family members, including his sons Giri Dwarakish Bungale and Yogish Dwarakish Bungale. The actor also placed a red garland over the late actor's casket before exiting the scene. Yash also met with family members of Dwarakish and paid his last respects.

Kiccha Boss pays his final tributes

to the legend #Dwarakish sir!🥹🙏#KicchaSudeep #MaxTheMovie pic.twitter.com/Qj7BgOxgY0 — 𝔸𝕒𝕕𝕚 𝕊𝕦𝕕𝕖𝕖𝕡𝕚𝕒𝕟 (@AadiSudeepian)

#YashBOSS Pays the last respect to legendary actor #Dwarakish sir 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/btisOZRqDp — Yash Trends ™ (@YashTrends)

"Many take birth and pass away every day. However, life is itself a great opportunity, but it depends on how one utilises it to the fullest. He was a great man. His journey and achievements against all odds, and his contributions to the Kannada film industry make him a real inspiration to all of us. Kannada people and the Kannada film industry will forever remember him for his works," Yash said.

Dwarakish's legacy

Dwarakish (81) was suffering from old-age-related ailments. Family sources said that he woke up in the morning and had coffee. After having coffee he went to sleep again and never woke up. It is suspected that he suffered a heart attack.

Dwarakish hailed from Mysuru city. He started his career with small roles and established himself as a comedian. His first movie was Veera Sankalpa. He went on to become a co-producer and soon established his production company and delivered big hits such as Mayor Muthanna and others.

Advertisement

He was fondly addressed as Kulla (shorty) and known for his risk-taking nature. Dwarakish was the first producer to bring legendary singer Kishore Kumar to the Kannada film industry. He turned his great disadvantage of being short stature into a trump card.

He produced the first Kannada movie Singaporenalli Rajakulla to be shot outside India. Africaldalli Sheela, shot in forest ranges in Africa, was released in other languages. He produced the Hindi movie Gangva starring superstar Rajnikanth and Shabana Azmi.

Advertisement

(With inputs from IANS)