Kannada Actor Darshan's Son, Vinish Thoogudeen, Caught in Accident Speculation, Family Denies All Allegations In Official Statement

Kannada actor Darshan's son Vineesh Thoogudeen is being linked to a minor road accident in Bengaluru. A controversy erupted after initial reports claimed that Vinish hit a two-wheeler in RR Nagar in Bengaluru while driving his Ford Endeavour. However, in an official statment, Darshan's wife Vijayalakshmi Darshan shared that there was no reported injury in the case and also noted that her son was not driving the car, contrary to reports.

Darshan's wife issues clarification following her son's name being linked in road accident case

As soon as the news of the accident surfaced, social media was abuzz with allegations. Some eyewitnesses claimed seeing Vinish in the SUV, which brushed against the 2-wheeler. Some clips claiming to be from the accident site also surfaced online. Amid this, Vineesh's mother took to her social media account to put an end to all rumours.

Official statement by Vijaylakshmi Darshan | Image: Instagram

In her official note, she wrote, "Dear All, We would like to clarify that the news being circulated by certain media outlets claiming that Vinish met with an accident and has been hospitalised is completely false. Vinish is absolutely safe and doing well. He was not driving the vehicle; as is usually the case, our driver was behind the wheel. A minor road incident occurred, which, unfortunately, is not uncommon in Bengaluru traffic. The other party involved acknowledged that it was their mistake and even apologised."

She further mentioned, “Vinish merely stepped out of the vehicle to ensure that the people on the bike were safe. Unfortunately, those few moments have been taken out of context and presented in a completely misleading manner. As a family, we are already going through a difficult time, and the spread of such unverified and sensationalised news only adds to our pain and anxiety. We sincerely request that everyone, especially media organisations, verify facts before publishing or broadcasting information that can cause unnecessary distress to individuals and their families. We also request everyone not to believe or share these false reports."

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