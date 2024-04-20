Advertisement

Kannada film actress Harshika Poonacha shared a harrowing incident where she and her family were allegedly attacked by a group of people in Frazer Town, Bengaluru for speaking in the local language Kannada. According to Poonacha, members of the group also tried to snatch a gold chain from her husband Bhuvann and after a failed attempt, tried to break the windows of the vehicle they were travelling in.

After the incident, Poonacha spoke to Republic and revealed in detail what ensued between her family and the goons who allegedly assaulted her husband.

'We spoke in Kannada and that aggravated them'

Recalling the incident on Friday evening, Harshika Poonacha said, "It was a happy evening. We enjoyed our dinner and were waiting for our car in the parking. It was valet parking. Suddenly a few people came and started to speak to us. They said, 'These Kannada people come from anywhere'. They were speaking in Hindi and Urdu."

She continued, "My husband tried to intervene but they came back again and put their hands on his neck. He felt like something was slipping away from his neck. They were pushing him and they were trying to steal valuables in the car. People walking around were passing comments. We continued speaking in Kannada and I think that aggravated them more. That is the time I called up the inspector."

'Patrolmen did not show much interest'

While the alleged assault was ongoing, Harshika called up the local police station in order to seek help. "I told him (the officer) we are in this place and this happened. He asked for my location. I put the phone on speaker, and once they heard their voice, they started to disappear. Others also came to help us. We got down from our car and spoke to the patrolmen. He did not show much interest in this. This is a station matter, he told us."

Speaking about her husband's injuries, Harshika added, "He got two tetanus injections. The wounds on my husband's hands have not healed. We are born and raised here. We are known as Karnataka people. Aren't we safe in our place? Should we be scared to go in several places. Should we take people's permission? Aren't we not safe in our own place? That is when I felt, 'Are we not in India? Are we in Pakistan or Afghanistan?'"