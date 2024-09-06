sb.scorecardresearch
Published 13:46 IST, September 6th 2024

Kannada Director Yograj Bhat Booked After Light Boy Dies Due To 30-Foot Fall At Manada Kadalu Set

Kannada director Yograj, who has been busy with the filming of his next project, has been charged with negligence after a light boy fell to death from 30-foot.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
A file photo of Yogaraj Bhat.
A file photo of Yogaraj Bhat. | Image: Yogaraj Bhat/Instagram
  • 2 min read
13:46 IST, September 6th 2024