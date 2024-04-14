Advertisement

Kannada film producer and businessman Soundarya Jagadish died in following an alleged suicide attempt, police and sources close to him said on Sunday. The producer allegedly attempted suicide this morning in his residence at Mahalakshmi Layout in Bengaluru, they said. Police said investigations are on and all due process will be followed.

Kannada film producer Jagadish | Image: X

Producer Jagadish was served with a bank notice

Confirming the news of his death, Jagadish's friend Shreyas told reporters in Bengaluru, "Jagadish has died following a suicide attempt. We brought him to hospital, where he was declared dead. Further procedures are underway to know what was the reason. There were no health issues; we are unable to tell you the reason suddenly. This happened today morning."

To a question regarding Jagadish being served a bank notice recently and whether that could have been the cause behind him taking such a drastic step, he said, "No, it has no connection with this. That issue has been there for some time now. Business issues are different."

Incorrect reports surrounding Jagadish's death surface

The police was informed immediately, Shreyas said, rejecting "misleading reports" that the death was due to a cardiac arrest. He said, "On getting to know, he was immediately rushed to the hospital this morning...he had attempted suicide by hanging."

Jagadish, who also owned a pub in Bengaluru, was also a builder and businessman. He was also a film producer. According to reports, his pub was recently involved in a controversy following late night partying by some film personalities and crew, resulting in a temporary cancellation of its licence. Jagadish has produced several films including Snehitaru, Appu Pappu, Mast Maja Maadi and Ramleela.

(With inputs from PTI)