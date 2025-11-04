Kannada-Telugu TV Actress Receives Obscene Videos, Photos On Facebook; Accused Arrested

A TV actress of the Kannada and Telugu entertainment industry has filed a police complaint against a man for persistently harassing her. In the complaint, she revealed that the man had been sending her explicit videos and photos on social media.

TV actress harassed by a man on Facebook

In the complaint, the actress revealed that a man sent her a 'Friend Request' on Facebook from the ID 'Naveenz', which she declined. However, this didn't stop the man, and he started sending her obscene videos and vulgar messages. Despite blocking the man, he continued sending her vulgar messages.

He kept sending her explicit videos and photos from fake accounts for three months.

On November 1, the actress confronted the man near Nandan Palace in Nagarambhavi. As the harassment continued, she approached the Annapoorneshwari Nagar Police. The man has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

According to reports, the accused is identified as Naveen K Mon. He worked as a delivery manager at a global technology recruitment agency in Bengaluru. The police have arrested him and sent him to judicial custody. He has been booked under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for online harassment.

(A file photo of Naveen K Mon arrested for harassing a TV actress)

The case is under investigation, and further details are awaited.

