Kantara Chapter 1 Advance Booking Day 1: Rishab Shetty Starrer Beats War 2 And KGF's Pre-sales, Mints ₹6.56 Crore At Box Office

Kantara Chapter 1 Advance Booking: Rishab Shetty is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated project, which serves as a sequel to the blockbuster film Kantara. As the movie is just two days away from the theatres, the film is busy raking in money. The makers have opened the advance window for the first day, and it has already surpassed Hrithik Roshan's War 2 and Yash's KGF in advance booking.

Kantara Chapter 1 advance booking day 1

According to Sacnilk, the movie has so far sold 1.9 lakh tickets across 6846 shows in India. The film has minted ₹6.56 crore even before it hit the theatres. Seeing the pace, the film might earn around ₹10 crore in advance. However, in the Hindi version, the market appears gloomy, despite the cult status of Kantara. As per the current status, the Hindi version of the period action drama has managed to sell tickets worth around ₹50 lakh for the opening day, as per Sacnilk. This may be a decent start for the Kannada film, but it falls significantly short of the expectations set before advance bookings opened.

In the Hindi-dominated region, Mumbai is topping the chart with ₹61.68 lakh in the bank.

Kantara Chapter 1 beats War 2, KGF's advance collection

The highly anticipated periodic drama has surpassed the advance earnings of They Call Him OG and War 2, which couldn't even cross the ₹5 crore mark in the advance booking. In fact, it has also dethroned the blockbuster Kannada film KGF: Chapter 1 in pre-sales.

What is the story of Kantara: Chapter 1?