Farah Khan Shuts Down Speculation Over Unfollowing Deepika Padukone On Instagram, Says 'My 8-Hour Comment...'

Rumours have been rife since early Tuesday that Farah Khan and Deepika Padukone have unfollowed each other on Instagram, after the director took a sly dig at the actress's 8-hour workday demand. While everyone believes that this is the end of their friendship, Farah has a different story to tell. Yes, she has broken her silence on the ongoing matter and once and for all shut the bizarre speculation by assuring fans that there is no bad blood between the two.

Farah Khan reacts to unfollowing Deepika Padukone on Instagram

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the director shared that they were not following each other on social media earlier. And the reason behind this is their pact. During the Happy New Year shoot, the duo decided not to communicate on Instagram; instead, they decided to communicate via personal messages and calls. “To begin with, we were not following each other earlier, too!! We had made a pact during the Happy New Year shoot that we wouldn’t communicate on Instagram; instead, we would direct message and call. We don’t even wish birthday wishes on Insta because Deepika doesn’t like it," she said.

She further addressed her 8-hour shift comment and clarified that it wasn't a dig, but rather an indirect message to her cook, Dilip, who works for only 2 hours. "My 8-hour comment wasn’t a dig, it was to make Dilip say that he will now also work 8 hours when he actually works just for 2 hours!” Farah was quoted as saying.

Farah further revealed that she was the first person to see Deepika Padukone when her and Ranveer Singh's daughter, Dua, was born.

All about Farah Khan and Deepika Padukone's longstanding relationship