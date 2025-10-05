Kantara Chapter 1 Beats Lokah Chapter 1 Worldwide Collection In Its First Weekend | Box Office Report

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 4: Rishab Shetty starrer folk action thriller is performing very well at the box office. The movie released on October 2, coinciding with the Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra holiday, and is enjoying a successful spree. The extended first weekend biz of the movie concluded on a high note, with Sunday collections matching up to opening day figures in India. Worldwide, it has crossed the ₹300 crore mark and has surpassed the biz of Mollywood superhit Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra.

Kantara: Chapter 1 touches ₹60 crore mark on Sunday in India

After an astounding Saturday, Kantara: Chapter 1 witnessed a jump in its collections again on Sunday. The word of mouth is positive for the Rishab Shetty starrer and the theatrical turnout is reflecting it well. On its fourth day, the Kantara prequel collected ₹61 crore. Its opening day biz was ₹61.85 crore. The Hindi biz of the movie has been constantly growing. This proves that its pull outside of Rishab's home turf of Karnataka is very strong.

Kantara: Chapter 1 released on October 2 | Image: X

On day 1, the Hindi version collected ₹18.5 of the total amount, on day 2 it dropped to ₹12.5 crore and jumped to ₹19.5 crore on the third day, Saturday. The Hindi version is the biggest contributor to the film's collection in India so far, even more than the Kannada version and on Sunday, the Hindi collection crossed ₹20 crore, and ₹70 crore overall in the first weekend. Worldwide, the gross figures of Kantara: Chapter 1 in four-day time frame is touching ₹310 crore, more than Lokah, which has hit ₹300 crore mark now since its release on August 28.

Kantara: Chapter 1 stars and is directed by Rishab Shetty | Image: X