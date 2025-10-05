Top 10 Highest Grossing South Movies In 1st Weekend: Kantara Chapter 1 Beats Vijay's Leo, Rajinikanth's Jailer And 2.0, Prabhas' Salaar And Saaho

Kantara: Chapter 1 is doing tremendous business at the box office after releasing on October 2, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanati/Dussehra. The Rishab Shetty starrer was expected to perform well, given how Kantara did over ₹400 crore worldwide collection out of the blue in 2022, banking on the positive word of mouth.

Three years on, the recently released Kantara prequel has comfortably crossed the ₹200 crore mark at the India box office in its extended first weekend. Worldwide, the figures will be ₹300 crore+, as per trade estimates. With a good initial performance, Kantara: Chapter 1 has already staked its claim in the list of highest grossing South movies of all time.

In the first weekend, it has already done better business than some of the South movies that are in the list. So it is expected that Kantara: Chapter 1 will eventually occupy a spot in the list of top 10 highest grossing South movies at the domestic box office if the current trend holds in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Kantara: Chapter 1 is also one of the highest grossing South movies in its first weekend in India. In reaching here, Rishab's film has surpassed movies featuring Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay and Prabhas. Meanwhile, Kantara: Chapter 1 has become the third-highest-grossing Kannada movie worldwide in its first weekend only, beating Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 1 (₹237 crore). It is now behind only Kantara (₹408 crore) and KGF: Chapter 2 (₹1215 crores) and occupied the number 3 spot.

Kantara franchise is written and directed by Rishab Shetty | Image: X

Here's how Rishab's film compares with other highest grossing South films at India box office in terms of their respective first weekend collections.

Pushpa 2: ₹528 crore in 4 days (including previews)

KGF: Chapter 2: ₹443 crore in 4 days

RRR: ₹380 crore in 3 days

Kalki 2898 AD: ₹309 crore in 4 days

Baahubali 2: ₹304 crore in 3 days

2.0: ₹215 crore in 4 days

Salaar: ₹209.05 crore in 3 days

Saaho: ₹200 crore in 3 days

Leo: ₹176.3 crore in 4 days

Jailer: ₹175 crore in 4 days

Kantara Chapter 1 released on October 2 | Image: X