Vijay Deverakonda Assures Fans Of His Safety In First Reaction After Car Accident: My Head Hurts But Nothing...

Actor Vijay Deverakonda met with a minor accident while returning from Puttaparthi with his friends. The actor visited Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s Maha Samadhi with his family following his engagement with Rashmika Mandanna. Hours after the news of his accident surfaced online, the actor took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to assure fans of his safety.

In his social media post, the Liger fame wrote, “All is well ❤️ Car took a hit, but we are all fine. Went and did a strength workout as well, and just got back home. My head hurts, but nothing a biryani and sleep will not fix. S,o biggest hugs and my love to all of you. Don’t let the news stress you.”

Sources had previously informed us that though the actor's car suffered massive damage, he and his companions escaped unhurt. Visuals from the incident show the left side of the actor's black Lexus was significantly impacted by the collision. Reports suggest that the accident took place when a Baleno took a sudden turn, resulting in a collision with the actor's car. Following the accident, Vijay Deverakonda left the site in a friend's car.



