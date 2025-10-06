Updated 6 October 2025 at 21:54 IST
Vijay Deverakonda Assures Fans Of His Safety In First Reaction After Car Accident: My Head Hurts But Nothing...
Hours after the reports of his car meeting with a minor accident surfaced online, Vijay Deverakonda took to his X account to assure fans of his safety.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Actor Vijay Deverakonda met with a minor accident while returning from Puttaparthi with his friends. The actor visited Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s Maha Samadhi with his family following his engagement with Rashmika Mandanna. Hours after the news of his accident surfaced online, the actor took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to assure fans of his safety.
In his social media post, the Liger fame wrote, “All is well ❤️ Car took a hit, but we are all fine. Went and did a strength workout as well, and just got back home. My head hurts, but nothing a biryani and sleep will not fix. S,o biggest hugs and my love to all of you. Don’t let the news stress you.”
Sources had previously informed us that though the actor's car suffered massive damage, he and his companions escaped unhurt. Visuals from the incident show the left side of the actor's black Lexus was significantly impacted by the collision. Reports suggest that the accident took place when a Baleno took a sudden turn, resulting in a collision with the actor's car. Following the accident, Vijay Deverakonda left the site in a friend's car.
Also Read: Breaking: Vijay Deverakonda Meets With A Road Accident, Visuals Of Severely Damaged Car Surface
Also Read: First Photos From Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Engagement Out? AI-Generated Posts Fill Internet As Couple Delays Official Announcement
In his latest post, Vijay Deverakonda assured fans of his safety following the news of the accident. However, he has yet to confirm the news of his engagement. As per various media reports, the actor exchanged rings with his long-term girlfriend, Rashmika Mandanna, in an intimate ceremony on Friday. Only family members of the couple were in attendance at the event, which took place at the actor's residence in Hyderabad. The reports also claim that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will tie the knot in February 2026. However, an official confirmation of the same is awaited.
Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda Makes First Public Appearance After Engagement To Rashmika Mandanna, Flaunts His Ring In Viral Video
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 6 October 2025 at 21:48 IST