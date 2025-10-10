Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 8: Rishab Shetty Starrer Is Unstoppable At ₹335 Crore

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 8: After completing a glorious first week run in cinema halls post its October 2 release, Rishab Shetty starrer folk action thriller Kantara: Chapter 1 is now inching towards the ₹350 crore nett mark at the India box office. It will touch this milestone on October 10, as its second weekend begins.

Kantara prequel is unstoppable at the box office

In its opening week, Kantara: Chapter 1 collected a whopping ₹457.71 crore worldwide. It has already surpassed the lifetime collections of the first installment Kantara, which released in 2022. The Kannada film has become the highest-grossing Indian movie in its first week among all 2025 releases, beating the likes of Rajinikanth starrer Coolie and Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava. In another impressive feat, the film’s Hindi version is eyeing the ₹150 crore gross milestone in its second weekend, which commences on Friday, while the Kannada version has already collected over ₹100 crore.

Kantara Chapter 1 released on October 2 | Image: X

In India, the movie collected ₹20.50 crore on October 9, taking its nett figures to ₹335 crore. This has also assured a berth for Kantara: Chapter 1 in the ₹350 crore club as its ninth day winds up.