Updated 10 October 2025 at 00:18 IST
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 8: Rishab Shetty Starrer Is Unstoppable At ₹335 Crore
In India, Kantara: Chapter 1 collected ₹20.50 crore on October 9, taking its nett collection to ₹335 crore. This has also assured a berth for the Rishab Shetty starrer in the ₹350 crore club as its ninth day winds up.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 8: After completing a glorious first week run in cinema halls post its October 2 release, Rishab Shetty starrer folk action thriller Kantara: Chapter 1 is now inching towards the ₹350 crore nett mark at the India box office. It will touch this milestone on October 10, as its second weekend begins.
Kantara prequel is unstoppable at the box office
In its opening week, Kantara: Chapter 1 collected a whopping ₹457.71 crore worldwide. It has already surpassed the lifetime collections of the first installment Kantara, which released in 2022. The Kannada film has become the highest-grossing Indian movie in its first week among all 2025 releases, beating the likes of Rajinikanth starrer Coolie and Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava. In another impressive feat, the film’s Hindi version is eyeing the ₹150 crore gross milestone in its second weekend, which commences on Friday, while the Kannada version has already collected over ₹100 crore.
In India, the movie collected ₹20.50 crore on October 9, taking its nett figures to ₹335 crore. This has also assured a berth for Kantara: Chapter 1 in the ₹350 crore club as its ninth day winds up.
The Kannada film, which is set in pre-colonial Karnataka and depicts the conflict between the tribals of the Kantara forest and a tyrannical king. "I don't have a fixed style of direction. In fact, I break genres in all my films. If you look at the previous Kantara and this Kantara, they are completely different," Rishab shared while talking about the two movies and what sets them apart.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 10 October 2025 at 00:18 IST