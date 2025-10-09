Coolie And War 2 Clash On OTT: Prime Video Streams Of Rajinikanth's Movie In Hindi On The Same Day As Hrithik Roshan's Actioner

Coolie In Hindi OTT: After a very long wait, Amazon Prime Video has announced the streaming date of the Rajinikanth starrer. The actioner began streaming on the platform on September 11, less than a month after its theatrical release on September 14. However, at the time, the movie was only released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The Hindi audience of the Rajinikanth starrer waited in anticipation for a long time for the film to stream in the language. On October 9, taking to their Instagram account, the streamer announced the debut of the Hindi version of Coolie. In the post, they shared screenshots of various comments enquiring about the film's Hindi version's release.

Taking to Instagram, Prime Video wrote in the caption, “call it bawaal, kamaal and bemisaal because Coolie is now in Hindi”. Interestingly, the film made its OTT debut on the same day as Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2, which premiered on Netflix today.



Also Read: Kantara Chapter 1 Breaches ₹100 Cr Mark In Hindi While SSKTK Struggles

For the unversed, both Coolie and War 2 released on the big screens on August 15, in a much-anticipated Independence Day clash. The same release date of both films grabbed the limelight for various reasons, from the screensharing arrangement to the box office showdown. Ultimately, the Rajinikanth starrer won over the YRF's actioner at the box office and even in critical acclaim.



Also Read: Netizens Troll Harshvarrdhan's Defence Of Outfit Choice At Family Event

While Coolie won the box office clash with War 2, the film itself received mixed reviews from critics and cinegoers. The postive word of mouth from fans helped it secure a big opening at the box office. The film collected ₹ 285.01 Cr in six weeks in India, out of which the Hindi version contributed ₹37.23 Cr, as per Sacnilk.



Also Read: Weekend Binge-watch List: Jamnapaar 2, Kurukshetra, Typhoon Family, More