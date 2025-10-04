Updated 4 October 2025 at 12:17 IST
Farhan Akhtar's Mother Honey Irani's Driver Misuses Actor's Cards To Siphon Funds, Booked For ₹12 Lakh Fraud
Javed Akhtar's ex-wife, Honey Irani's driver, Naresh Ramvinod Singh, used three cards issued in Farhan Akhtar’s name since 2022 to get cash without fueling.
Mumbai Police has arrested the driver of Farhan Akhtar's mother, Honey Irani, in a case of fraud worth ₹12 lakh. According to news agency IANS, driver Naresh Ramvinod Singh was misusing fuel cards issued in the actor's name to siphon off money instead of purchasing fuel. Along with him, a petrol pump employee, Arun Amar Singh, is also charged. A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 316(2), 318(4), and 3(5) in Bandra.
How did Honey Irani's driver conduct fraud?
Honey Irani's driver, Naresh Ramvinod Singh, used three cards issued in Farhan Akhtar’s name since 2022 to get cash without fueling, including for vehicles sold years ago, causing a loss of around ₹12 lakh. This fraud came to light when Irani's manager, Diya Bhatia, noticed irregularities in the fuel usage records. The vehicle with a fuel tank of 35 litres was showing refills of 62 litres. The records also showed fuel purchased for a car that had been sold seven years ago. When questioned, Naresh tried to lie but then admitted to doing fraud.
She then filed a complaint against Naresh, who was then booked under BNS sections 316(2), 318(4), and 3(5). During police interrogation, the driver confessed that he obtained the cards from Akhtar's former driver, Santosh Kumar, and since then, he used to swipe the cards at the S.V. Road petrol pump near Bandra Lake. He used to get cash without refuelling from the card, which ranged between ₹1,000 and ₹1,500.
What's next for Farhan Akhtar on the work front?
The actor is set to return to acting with his upcoming film 120 Bahadur. Helmed by Razneesh Ghai, Farhan essays the role of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, the war hero who fought in the Indo-Sino war. The film is set to hit the theatres on November 21.
