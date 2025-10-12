Updated 12 October 2025 at 18:13 IST
Kantara Chapter 1 Enjoys Blockbuster Run In Hindi, Rishab Shetty Expresses Gratitude To Fans At Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy | Watch
Rishab Shetty surprised everyone with an unannounced visit to Gaiety Galaxy in Bandra on Saturday during the Kantara Chapter 1 show. The actor’s sudden appearance thrilled the crowd.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Rishab Shetty is currently celebrating the success of his recent film Kantara Chapter 1. The sequel to the original Kantara, released in 2022, impressed many and enjoyed its golden run at the box office as well. Amid the buzz, the Hanu-Man actor made a surprise appearance at a screening of the film at Mumbai’s famous Gaiety Galaxy theatre.
Rishab Shetty surprises fans at Gaiety Galaxy theatre
On October 11, Rishab Shetty visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai after his early morning prayers on October 10. Continuing the celebrations, he made a surprise appearance at Gaiety Galaxy in Bandra at night, where his movie was screening. Fans were thrilled by the unexpected visit of the lead actor. As he waved from his car, they cheered loudly and showered him with flower petals.
Several videos of Rishab arriving in his car and greeting fans through the sunroof have gone viral on social media. In one of the clips, he receives a grand and heartfelt welcome, with fans enthusiastically cheering and showering petals as he waves back.
A huge crowd gathered around his car, showing the excitement and energy outside the theatre. Rishab warmly acknowledged their affection, smiling and waving at everyone.
His visit not only delighted fans at the theatre but also won hearts online. Social media users praised him for taking the time to connect with his audience.
Kantara Chapter 1's box office success in the Hindi market
Released on October 2, the film is performing strongly at the box office. Written and directed by Rishab, the original Kantara became a sleeper hit, earning over ₹400 crore worldwide on a ₹15 crore budget. The prequel, Kantara Chapter 1, takes place a thousand years before the events of the first film and features Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah. By the end of the first week, the movie minted ₹108.75 crore in Hindi and ₹106.95 crore in Kannada. The film is now close to reaching the ₹500 crore mark in India.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 12 October 2025 at 18:13 IST