Samantha To Get Married Again? Actress's Photo From A Puja Sparks Speculations Amid Romance Rumours With Raj Nidimoru

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from her recent October dump. In the carousel post, the actress included a photo of herself seated for a puja in a bright red ethnic attire. While someone was seated beside her, the actress only shared her photo along with the puja setup. She did not specify what the traditional ceremony was. Most likely, the ritual was a housewarming puja since the actress has moved into a new home recently.

Samantha's post has left her fans speculating about her second marriage. This comes amid her dating rumours with Raj Nidimoru, who directed The Family Man and Citadel Hunny Bunny. The rumoured couple is often spotted together on outings, and the actress often shares posts with him on her social media account. While they have never confirmed their relationship, fans of the actress are convinced that she has found love again. For the uninitiated, Samantha was married to actor Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021. The couple tied the knot after years of dating. However, they announced their separation in October 2021, citing a mutual decision.

Following their separation, Naga Chaitanya tied the knot with actress Sobhita Dhulipala in 2024. It appears that Samantha, too, is ready to move on to the next phase of her life. The Kushi actress shared the photos with the caption, “All that I think, say, do, and aim for should honour my highest self. That’s what came to me during my silence. Now, I just hope I can live it, not just say it ."



