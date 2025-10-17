Dude Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan And Mamitha Baiju Score Their Career Best Opener

Dude Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan And Mamitha Baiju star in the light hearted comedy drama Dude. Both actors are known for making youth centric cinema and their latest is also receiving good reviews from watchers. Although Dude did not get a solo release in the pre-Diwali weekend, it did manage to secure a decent opening day collection.

Also read: This Artist Draws More Security To New Delhi Than Ambanis In Jamnagar

Pradeep Ranganathan And Mamitha Baiju score their career best opener with Dude

Young stars Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju are receiving praise for their performances and chemistry in Dude. They have managed to score the biggest opener of their respective careers so far. Dude collected nearly ₹10 crore on day 1 in India. The biz is certain to pick up in the coming days as the initial word of mouth is good.

Dude stars Pradeep Ranganathan And Mamitha Baiju and is directed by Keerthiswaran | Image: X

Before Dude, Pradeep's best opener was Dragon, which released earlier this year in February. It collected less than ₹8 crore on day 1 in India. For Mamitha, the scale of her movies and their release was way smaller. However, she found audiences outside her home state of Kerala with Premalu last year, which did good business in Tamil and Telugu too. This expanded her fanbase. With Dude, she has also also scored her career best opener as a leading lady. Her next release is opposite Thalapathy Vijay as she will feature in a pivotal role in the Tamil star's next Jana Nayagan, set for a theatrical debut on Pongal early next year.

Dude faces some competition from Bison Kaalamaadan