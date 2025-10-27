Updated 27 October 2025 at 21:04 IST
Kantara Chapter 1 OTT Release Date: Rishab Shetty's ₹800 Crore Hit Set To Release Online In Less Than A Month - Know When And Where To Watch
After record breaking theatrical run, Kantara Chapter 1 is set to make its OTT debut in less than a month of it's grand preimere. Know when and where to watch Rishab Shetty's film online.
Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 has shattered all box office records and become one of the highest-grossing films of 2025. With glowing reviews, the film is now set for its OTT debut, that to less than a month after its theatrical release(October 2.) However, Hindi audiences will have to wait a little longer. Here’s know why.
When and where to watch Kantara Chapter 1 on OTT
Kantara Chapter 1 will premiere on Prime Video on October 31, as announced by the OTT platform on Monday. Sharing the news, Prime Video wrote, “get ready to witness the LEGENDary adventure of BERME (fire emoji). #KantaraALegendChapter1OnPrime, October 31.” The platform also unveiled a trailer featuring a key scene where Rishab’s character, Berme, and his men prepare for battle. The film will stream in its original Kannada language, along with Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam dubbed versions.
Fans quickly pointed out the absence of a Hindi version. One user commented, “Hindi laoge to hi Hit review aayenge (You’ll have a hit on your hands if you release in Hindi),” while another asked, “What about Hindi?” Many others echoed similar questions about the Hindi release.
The film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram. Interestingly, Kantara Chapter 1 will also be released in English in theatres worldwide on Oct 31, coinciding with its OTT debut.
Kantara Chapter 1 box office success
Set during the Kadamba dynasty, Kantara Chapter 1 explores the origin story of the legends of Panjuluri Daiva, Guliga, and Chavundi. Produced by Hombale Films, the movie serves as a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, which was both directed by and starred Rishab.
Kantara Chapter 1 has become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, surpassing Chhaava’s ₹807 crore record. In just 25 days, it minted ₹813 crore worldwide and an estimated ₹579.2 crore India net in its first 24 days at the box office.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 27 October 2025 at 21:04 IST