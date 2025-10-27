Kantara Chapter 1 OTT Release Date: Rishab Shetty's ₹800 Crore Hit Set To Release Online In Less Than A Month - Know When And Where To Watch

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 has shattered all box office records and become one of the highest-grossing films of 2025. With glowing reviews, the film is now set for its OTT debut, that to less than a month after its theatrical release(October 2.) However, Hindi audiences will have to wait a little longer. Here’s know why.

When and where to watch Kantara Chapter 1 on OTT

Kantara Chapter 1 will premiere on Prime Video on October 31, as announced by the OTT platform on Monday. Sharing the news, Prime Video wrote, “get ready to witness the LEGENDary adventure of BERME (fire emoji). #KantaraALegendChapter1OnPrime, October 31.” The platform also unveiled a trailer featuring a key scene where Rishab’s character, Berme, and his men prepare for battle. The film will stream in its original Kannada language, along with Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam dubbed versions.

Fans quickly pointed out the absence of a Hindi version. One user commented, “Hindi laoge to hi Hit review aayenge (You’ll have a hit on your hands if you release in Hindi),” while another asked, “What about Hindi?” Many others echoed similar questions about the Hindi release.

The film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram. Interestingly, Kantara Chapter 1 will also be released in English in theatres worldwide on Oct 31, coinciding with its OTT debut.

Kantara Chapter 1 box office success

Set during the Kadamba dynasty, Kantara Chapter 1 explores the origin story of the legends of Panjuluri Daiva, Guliga, and Chavundi. Produced by Hombale Films, the movie serves as a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, which was both directed by and starred Rishab.

