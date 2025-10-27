Korean Actress Kim Ga-eun Says ‘I Do’ To Yoon Sun-woo After 10 Years of Dating In A Joyful Wedding Ceremony, Shares Candid Photos

Kim Ga-eun Says ‘I Do’ To Yoon Sun-woo After 10 Years of Dating In A Joyful Wedding Ceremony, Shares Candid Moments | Image: X

The Potato Lab actress Kim Ga-eun finally tied the knot with her longtime love, Yoon Sun-woo, on October 26 after a 10-year relationship. The couple, who met through acting circles, exchanged vows in a private ceremony attended by their family and close friends in Korea. As the couple now posting many wedding photos, the event appears to have been modest yet heartfelt, reflecting the warmth that the pair are admired for.

Inside Kim Ga-eun and Yoon Sun-woo’s wedding

After saying ‘I do’ to each other, Kim Ga-eun shared several photos and videos from her wedding on Instagram on October 27.

The candid moments from their wedding are going viral.

In one video, Kim Ga-eun was seen tripping over an obstacle while walking down the aisle and playfully kicking her wedding dress aside. A friend captioned it, "The bride who kicks her dress," adding a light-hearted touch to the moment. King the Land actress wore an elegant ivory gown for the ceremony and later changed into a blush pink floral dress for the celebration. Yoon Sun-woo complemented her look in a tailored black tuxedo.

The ceremony also included a heartwarming moment when the couple’s pet dog walked down the aisle, making the event even more special.

Yoon Sun-woo and Kim Ga-eun first met in 2015 while filming the KBS 2TV drama Single-minded Dandelion. After ten years of dating, they are now officially married.

Yoon Sun-woo began his acting career in 2003 with the Korea Educational Broadcasting System (EBS) drama Environmental Warrior Zenta Force. He later featured in several dramas, including Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, Still 17, and Hot Stove League.