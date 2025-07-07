Kantara Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty Is A Fierce Warrior In Action Drama, Netizens Say 'Another ₹1000 Crore Blockbuster Loading'

Rishab Shetty is celebrating his 42nd birthday today, July 7, and on this occasion, Kantara makers unveiled a new poster offering a glimpse of the actor in the prequel. The fantasy action drama is written and helmed by Shetty himself, while produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films. Apart from Shetty, Jayaram has also been cast as a lead.

Rishab Shetty roars in new poster of Kantara: Chapter 1

Hombale Films took to their official Instagram handle to share the poster of Kantara: Chapter 1 that shows Shetty, in a warrior look, climbing up a well-like structure with an axe in one hand and shield in another. he can be seen smeared in blood. In the caption, the production house penned a long note wishing the actor on his birthday.

(A new poster of Kantara | Image: Instagram)

Where legends are born and the roar of the wild echoes… #Kantara – A prequel to the masterpiece that moved millions. Wishing the trailblazing force behind the legend, @rishabshettyofficial a divine and glorious birthday. The much-awaited prequel to the divine cinematic phenomenon…" The movie will hit the theatres on October 2.

Netizens reaction to Kantara Chapter 1's new poster

Soon after the makers dropped the post, fans flooded the comment section hailing the actor. A user wrote, "Another 1000 crore loading." Another wrote, "ye baba aap majaa aye gaa naa 25 ki sabse super movie." A third user wrote, "For sure its gonna be goosebumps filled." Others wrote they are eagerly awaiting the release of the movie.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

All about Kantara: Chapter 1