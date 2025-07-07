Not Kiara Advani, Priyanka Chopra, But Kriti Sanon To Feature Opposite Ranveer Singh In Don 3? Actress' Post Fuels Rumours

Speculations around the casting of Don 3 are not ready to die down yet. Despite Kiara Advani being announced as the female lead opposite Ranveer Singh, reports suggest that the actress might not be a part of the gangster drama due to her pregnancy. While the makers have not officially announced any changes in the cast yet, actors being spotted outside Farhan Akhtar's office have added fuel to the reports of changes in the cast. Amid this, a social media post by Kriti Sanon on the occasion of Ranveer Singh's birthday has sparked speculations again.

Is Kriti Sanon a part of Don 3?

Rumours around Kriti Sanon being a part of Don 3 have been going around for a few months now. The actress was also spotted outside the Excel office, sparking buzz around her collaboration with Farhan Akhtar, who is helming Don. The anticipation around the actress's casting gained further strength when it was reported that Kiara Advani had opted out of the film.



A screengrab of Kriti Sanon's post | Image: Instagram

On July 6, Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram stories to share a photo with Ranveer Singh from their trip to Varanasi. The actress shared the candid click with the caption, “Happiest Birthday @ranveersingh! Your energy, your hard work, your crazy talent, and the love you keep spreading have always inspired me!! Shine on, rockstar! Dhurandhar rocks. P.S. Looking forward to working with you soon!” It was her concluding line that caught the attention of social media users, fuelling buzz around her collaboration with Ranveer Singh. However, it remains unclear whether they would be collaborating with Don 3 or with any other movie.



