Kantara Chapter 1 X Review: Rishab Shetty Owns Every Frame In Periodic Drama, Netizens Predict Another National Award

Kantara Chapter 1 X Review: Rishab Shetty's highly anticipated period drama has finally hit the theatres today, October 2, on the occasion of Dusshera and Gandhi Jayanti. The film serves as a prequel to the previous blockbuster movie Kantara (2022) and delves deeper into the origins of the mythological tradition and ancestral conflict introduced in the first film. The early cinemagoers who watched the movie in the theatres were blown away, and they took to their social media handle to share their reviews. However, what remains common in their review is the climax. Everyone hailed it and called it the "best climax in Indian cinema".

Kantara Chapter 1 is a 'big feast' for movie lovers

X (formerly known as Twitter) is flooded with movie buffs' reviews. Film critic Ramesh Bala gave 4 out of 5 stars and said that it is a "divine cinema". He further wrote that Shetty owned every frame, and Rukmini turned out to be a surprise package. "That transformation + climax = THEATRE ERUPTS. Ajaneesh Loknath BGM = Soul of Kantara. This is not just a film, it’s a pure DIVINE RIDE," he wrote.

A user predicts that the actor is set to receive another National Award for the recent release. "Another National Award Loading... Rishab Shetty dose it again.. lots of goosebumps moment in whole film," read the review.

Another film critic penned the review in detail and called it technically superb. However, there were some mistakes which the user pointed out. "In the first half, the filler sequences in the middle don’t quite land, but the introduction and the pre-interval to interval stretch are executed very well. The second half also has a few dips, yet even here, there are standout blocks, and the climax once again delivers strongly like the first installment. Though the narration slows down at times in both halves, the strong set pieces and superb technical craft combine to make this a solid watch!" an excerpt from the review reads.



"What an experience! @shetty_rishab. Once again proves he’s a master storyteller. #KantaraChapter1 is more than a film—it’s a soul-stirring journey into folk, faith & human emotions. That climax? Unforgettable," wrote a movie buff.

Another user wrote, "The Greatest film ever made on the soil of Karnataka."

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 1 (early trends)

According to Sacnilk, the movie has earned ₹6.15 crore since morning. The movie is expected to create history on the opening day, not just in India but also in the Hindi-dubbed version.