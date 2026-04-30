KD The Devil X Review: Dhruva Sarja-Sanjay Dutt Starrer Is A 'Paisa Vasool Entertainer,' Say Netizens

KD The Devil X Review: Dhruva Sarja starrer has finally hit the theatres today, April 30. Helmed by Prem, the action drama is earning positive reviews from the critics and audience. Movie buffs who watched the early show are dubbing the film a "blockbuster". Moreover, they are going berserk over the fight scene featuring Dhruva and Sanjay Dutt.

Netizens are impressed with KD The Devil

A user took to a social media handle to praise the film and wrote, "Just hit the interval of #KDTheDevil , and all I can say so far this is a total paisa vasool entertainer! Up until the interval, it’s been absolutely explosive… @directorprems has delivered a full-on “faad” level experience."

A user praised the entry scene of Kiccha Sudeepa, "Kiccha boss entry in kd #KDTheDevil #KDTheMovie What a mass movie Sir Haters who told kd is flopped Thika urkoli."

Another user wrote, "KD The Devil is a Prem-style eccentric mass film with some hard-hitting, paisa vasool MASS MOMENTS. The whole movie runs on a set, every character feels like they’re on a constant high. Big visuals, grand cinematography, and songs packed with hundreds of dancers… full-on vibe throughout. But what mainly works at the end of the day are the MASS MOMENTS. Ramesh Aravind & Dhruva portions towards the climax = PURE FIRE. Total goosebumps stuff… easily one of the biggest highlights of the film!"

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All about KD: The Devil

KD: The Devil is a period action entertainer inspired by real events from 1970s Bangalore. It is produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions and presented by the same banner. Apart from Dhruva and Sanjay Dutt, the film also stars Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah and V Ravichandran.