Kara X Review: Netizens Are Impressed With Dhanush's Performance, Call Heist Action Thriller 'Blockbuster'

Kara X Review: Dhanush and Mamitha Baiju's heist action thriller has finally hit the theatres today, April 30. Helmed by Vignesh Raha, the film is earning positive reviews from the critics and audience. Movie buffs, who watched the early show, penned their review on social media praising every aspect of the film, including the climax, heist scenes, plot and screenplay.

Netizens sing praises of Kara

Soon after watching the movie, the netizens penned their review on X, with many lauding the performance of Dhanush. A user called the screenplay "engaging" and gave full points to the introduction, interval and second half of the film. A user gave 4 stars out of 5 and wrote, "First 15 mins, intermission robbery scene, Pre Climax Block, one surprise scene entire theatre blasted Vaaya En KaraSamay song goosebumps. #Dhanush performance 👏👏 KS Ravikumar, Karunas, Prithvi, Jayaram, Suraj, Mamitha everyone did well. Vignesh Raja 👍 Technically very strong, especially cinematography, editing ✂️and stunts."

Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala called the first half of the film "fantastic" and praised the performance of Dhanush and KS Ravikumar. "An emotional slow burn heist thriller... Starts with a bang.. 1st Half ends with a thrilling episode... A thrilling 2nd half Police - Burglar chase setup..."

"#Kara Interval: Rooted and realistic thriller from Vignesh Raja that starts off on a very good note, moves into an emotional space and then fires up for a superb interval block. The film takes up the heist angle as a core element and rations it with the intent of the lead characters - @dhanushkraja is excellent as always, with firepower in his eyes this time, KS Ravikumar is too good as well. Loved @gvprakash's BGM which ups the ante in intense sequences. Vignesh Raja has written and set this up as a proper slow burn thriller, looking forward to the second half," a user wrote.

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"KS Ravikumar extraordinary performance 🙏👏👏, the scenes between Dhanush and KSRavikumar worked out emotionally so good," another user wrote.

"Vignesh Raja’s storytelling slowly draws us into the world he’s created. #Dhanush is the pillar of the film, delivering a consistently solid performance. A good interval stretch, with an impressive heist setup. Slow yet engaging so far," a user wrote.

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