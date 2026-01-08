Like A Condom Ad, Box Office Slayer: Yash's Toxic Teaser Leaves The Internet Divided

Yash starrer Toxic teaser is creating a heavy buzz on the internet, with many predicting a new box office record upon its release. The film introduced the actor as Raya, who is probably on a mission to take down bad guys. However, it has left the internet divided, calling the violence "overrated". Since the film is clashing with Ranveer Singh's starrer Dhurandhar 2, everyone is busy comparing the two.

Yash's Toxic teaser receives mixed reviews

The teaser offers a striking glimpse into Yash's intense and enigmatic character as 'Raya', instantly sparking excitement among fans. With many calling it a "blockbuster", others labelled it as a "condom advertisment" as it features an erotic sequence. First, let us read the positive reviews.

A user called "They weren't kidding when they said fairy tale for grown-ups," hinting at the erotic sequence. Another wrote, "CEO of Box Office... RIP all Records." A third user wrote, "Dhurandhar 2 ❌ Toxic: A fairy Tale for Grown Ups ✅" "Pure hollywood vibes," a fan wrote. A user compared Yash's role to his next movie Ramayana, where he is playing Ravana, "Bhai toh raavan ke role ko serious legya."

Comparing the movie to Dhurandhar 2, a user wrote, "When films lack strong content and creativity, they often rely on sex, violence, and exaggerated mass dialogues to fuel hero worship. Mass dialogues like 'Daddy's Home' or 'If you are bad, I'm your dad'. Dhurandhar relied on solid content and creativity, without forced exaggeration. Even SSR's Varanasi sparks curiosity about the story, proving that compelling storytelling doesn’t need loud, gimmicky elements to engage the audience."

Another wrote, "Clashing with Dhurandhar makes no sense, they're gonna flop hard if this is what the actual movie is like." A third user wrote, "Geetu Mohandas is a good director, but this looks like a Big Bazaar production of a Peaky Blinders movie. The retardedness is off the charts, reeking vehemently of reatardedness. Compared to this, KGF is a masterpiece."

"It’s the same generic shit, KGF/Salaar type BGM, overreaction, slow mo shots, awful acting, guns, violence, and gore that’s already over-saturated in mainstream Indian cinema. On top of that, they added a sex scene that’s “new” but it’s just cringe and funny to look at. Honestly, it’s just Badass Ravikumar with more cringe, more gore, more sex, and a better camera and budget for VFX," a user wrote.

