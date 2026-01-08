Jana Nayagan Cast Fees: Thalapathy Vijay's Staggering Salary Takes Up A Major Portion Of The Budget Of His Last Film?

Jana Nayagan Cast Fees: The final film of Thalapathy Vijay is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The film also features Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde. Scheduled to hit the big screens on January 9, the movie has now been postponed. Amid this, a report has shared the Jana Nayagan cast fees.

Jana Nayagan cast salaries revealed

As per a report by DNA, the budget of Jana Nayagan is a massive ₹380 crore, making it one of the costliest movies of Tamil cinema. It is being alleged that the director H Vinoth has drawn a salary of ₹25 crore, while Anirudh Ravichander is said to have taken home ₹13 crore.

The cast members have also taken home hefty salaries for the movie. Thalapathy Vijay, who will make his final big screen appearance with Jana Nayagan, has taken home ₹220 crore, as per the report. This makes him one of the highest paid actor in recent times. The fee is slightly higher than what Vijay was paid for his last movie, Greatest of All Time (2024), in which he took home ₹200 crore. If reports are to be believed, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde drew a paycheck of ₹3 crore each for Jana Nayagan.



Jana Nayagan indefinetely delayed

The much-awaited film Jana Nayagan, which is expected to be actor Thalapathy Vijay's final movie, has been postponed. The movie faced censorship hurdles, and the makers confirmed that it will not arrive on September 9, as scheduled, due to no clearance from the CBFC. Production house KVN Productions shared a statement to inform fans and stakeholders about the delay. While sharing the update, the makers spoke about the "heavy heart" behind the decision and said the postponement was due to "unavoidable circumstances" beyond their control."It is with a heavy heart that we share this update with our valued stakeholders and audiences. The release of Jana Nayagan, eagerly awaited on January 9, has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances beyond our control. We deeply understand the anticipation, excitement, and emotions surrounding this film, and this decision has not been an easy one for any of us," the statement read. The makers confirmed that they would announce the new release date soon.



