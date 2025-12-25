Mark X Review: Kichcha Sudeep's Action Flick Receives Big Thumbs Up, Netizens Calls It 'Ultra Stylish One Man Show'

Mark X Review: The Kichcha Sudeep headlined Kannada movie has hit the big screens today, coinciding with the Christmas holiday. Directed by Vijay Karthikeya, Mark stars Kichcha Sudeep in the lead role alongside Naveen Chandra, Deepshikha, Yogi Babu, and Gopalkrishna Deshpande. Mark is the second collaboration between the actor and director who worked together last year to deliver the blockbuster, Max. Cinegoers who caught early shows of the movie took to their social media accounts to share their first impression of the actioner.

Is Mark worth the hype?

X users who caught the first day, first show of the Kichcha Sudeep starrer Mark took to the platform to share their first impression of the movie. Most reviews have unanimously praised the performance of the lead star. His entry scene,

screen presence and ‘stylish' dialogue delivery received a big thumbs up on the internet.

Apart from Kichcha Sudeep's performance, the movie's plot was also appreciated. Most netizens praised the screenplay and the background music of the movie. The songs of Mark also gained a special mention in the X reviews. Some fans of the actor drew a comparison of the action movie with the actor's previous release, Max. Most argued that the 2024 film directed by Vijay Karthikeyaa was executed in a better manner. However, his latest offering was touted by his fans as a ‘guaranteed box office blockbuster.’ Some even argued that it is Sudeep's career-best performance so far and that Mark merits more than a single trip to the theatre.



