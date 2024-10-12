sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Mysore-Darbhanga Train Derails | Mohan Bhagwat | US Elections | Middle East Conflict |

Published 10:05 IST, October 12th 2024

Martin Box Office Collection Day 1: Sandalwood Gets Its Biggest Opener Of 2024 On Dussehra

Dhruv Sarja's biggest opener is his 2021 release Pogaru, which collected ₹8.71 crore on day 1. Martin, his latest release, comes in at the second spot.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
A poster of Martin starring Dhruva Sarja
A poster of Martin starring Dhruva Sarja | Image: Dhruva Sarja/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

10:05 IST, October 12th 2024