Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Sunny Deol Starrer Sees Notable Dip In Biz, But Stays Firm On Double Digit Trajectory

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan starrer Border sequel is performing well at the box office. The movie had a strategic release ahead of Republic Day and made the most of its initial theatrical run. In the extended first weekend, the movie collected nearly ₹180 crore. In five days, it was already past the ₹200 crore milestone. However, during the weekdays, the collections took an expected hit. Still, Border 2's biz has managed to hit double digits.

How much has Border 2 collected in 6 days?

On Republic Day, Border 2 collected ₹59 crore. On Tuesday (January 27), the collection declined to ₹20 crore. On Wednesday, the numbers dipped further to ₹13 crore. In 6 days, the film has collected ₹213 crore. In its second weekend, the Border sequel will face competition from Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 3. The cop action drama will release on January 30 and is expected to perform well like the previous two films in the series.

Border 2 has emerged as Bollywood's first hit of 2026, despite mixed reviews for its storyline, long runtime and tonality. Sunny Deol, however, has received praise for his role in the movie.

Sunny Deol is the only actor from the 1997 Border who reprises his role in Border 2 | Image: X

A sequel to Sunny Deol’s 1997 blockbuster Border, directed by JP Dutta, the sequel released in theatres on January 23. Border 2 also stars Sonam Bajwa, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. While the 1997 film was based on the events of the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, Border 2 is also set against the backdrop of the same conflict. After completing its theatrical run, Border 2 will stream on Netflix.

