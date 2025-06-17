No Accidents Took Place: Kantara Chapter 1 Makers Refuse To Accept Responsibility Again After 6th Mishap On Sets Of Rishab Shetty's Film

Rishab Shetty has been busy shooting for his next highly anticipated movie, Kantara Chapter 1, which serves as a prequel to Kantara. While the makers have very well concealed the information regarding the plot, shoot and cast, they can't help prevent the accidents on the set. Since the movie has been announced, it has been in the news for the continuous deaths or mishappenings at the set, which the makers keep denying. A few days ago, it was reported that a board overturned, carrying Shetty and 30 other crew members. However, the makers have now denied any such accident and called the news false.

Kantara Chapter 1 producer issues clarification over alleged boat accident

According to a media report, the executive producer of the film, Adarsh JA, said there was no one on the boat when it overturned. He further mentioned that the boat was not in use at the time of shooting. "The Kantara shoot is happening in the Mani reservoir. We had set up a ship for background visuals. On June 14, due to strong wind and rain, the ship tipped over. But our team members were not near it, and the actual shooting location was far from that spot. Everyone is safe, and filming continues as planned,” he told the publication. He also dismissed the speculation around the shoot being halted and said the shoot is progressing smoothly.

This is the sixth accident at the set and technically the third time the makers have denied the mishap on the set.

Times when the makers denied the accidents at the Kantara Chapter 1 set

Last year in November, it was reported that a bus carrying 20 artists overturned near Kollur and passengers suffered serious injuries. However, Hombale Films, the production company, issued a statement stating that a minor accident had happened and none of them had suffered injuries.

This was followed by an accident in May 2025 when an artist's name, MF Kapil, drowned in the Souparnika river during break. The boat capsizing is the third incident on the set that the makers denied.

Apart from on-set accidents, several off-set deaths have also been reported. From May to June 2025, two artists, Kalabhavan Niju and Rakesh Pujare, died of a heart attack.

Other issues were the set damaged by weather, a fine for forest dumping and environmental backlash.