×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 17:19 IST

Radhika Pandit Shares Photo From Ugadi Celebrations, Yash Hides His Hairstyle With Beanie Again

A photo of Yash and Radhika from their Ugadi celebration is going viral on social media. Once again, Yash is seen hiding his hairstyle with a beanie.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Yash
Yash | Image:Radhika Pandit/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The entire Karnataka is celebrating its New Year, what they call Ugadi and so is KGF star Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit. On April 9, Radhika took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of herself from the festival celebrations. It also featured KGF star Yash.

Yash-Radhika's Ugadi Photo Goes Viral 

On Tuesday, Radhika Pandit shared a photo of herself in a beautiful green saree alongside her husband and actor Yash. While Radhika donned a traditional outfit with beautiful gold jwellery, Yash was seen sporting a casual avatar. The actor wore a green printed shirt paired with olive green trousers. He also wore a beanie to hide his hairstyle, for which he has been making headlines for quite some time.

Sharing the photos, Radhika captioned her post, “Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Chaitra Navratri! May this New Year bring you new beginnings, new hopes, and new dreams.” 

Why is Yash in a beanie news worthy?

Yash rose to fame since the release of his 2018 film KGF: Chapte 1, followed by the sequel to it releasing in 2022. Yash has gained popularity around the world, and has currently signed KGF 3 along with Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown Ups, directed by Geethu Mohandas. Apart from this, the actor is also speculated to have signed his first Bollywood film. The project is none other than the much-awiated Nitesh Tiwari directorial film Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. Yash is said to be playing the rol of Raavan. With him having hiding his hairstyle for quite some time now, it is speculated that it is an attempt of the actor to hide his look for his upcoming films. 

Advertisement

Published April 9th, 2024 at 17:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Srikanth

Srikanth Bolla Trailer

3 minutes ago
Mohammed Shami and Virender Sehwag

Sehwag on Chahal

3 minutes ago
Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu

Chanu delighted to return

8 minutes ago
PBKS vs SRH

IPL 2024, PBKS vs SRH

8 minutes ago
Sehwag destroys Faf du Plessis

Sehwag destroys Faf

12 minutes ago
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is presently under Russian control.

IAEA on Drone Attack

13 minutes ago
Arijit Singh and Badshah

Badshah-Arijit's Video

13 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Result

15 minutes ago
wanindu hasaranga AP

SRH sign SL international

17 minutes ago
Delhi man accuses petrol pump employees of manipulating machine setting

Petrol Pump

18 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

18 minutes ago
India's Beloved Meme Page Makes Bold Move

India's Beloved Meme Page

23 minutes ago
Synchron

Synchron trials at scale

35 minutes ago
Ramdev

Ramdev extends apology

36 minutes ago
WWE exploring collaboration with AEW

WWE to merge with AEW?

36 minutes ago
Pooja Bhatt

Pooja Slams Fake Account

40 minutes ago
Dev Patel

Dev On Being Indian

40 minutes ago
Leh Admin Lifts Prohibitory Orders Imposed Ahead of 'Border March'

Border March

43 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BREAKING: ED Makes 3rd Arrest in Money Laundering Case Against Soren

    India News6 hours ago

  2. PM Modi Takes 'Muslim League' Jibe At Congress' Manifesto Again

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  3. Grandma Making Watermelon Juice Without Appliances Went Viral

    India News7 hours ago

  4. 48 Hrs, 1,400 KM: How Delhi Police Chased Down Murder Accused

    India News7 hours ago

  5. Top Dutch Politician Who Opted Out of PM Race Dials Nupur Sharma

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo