Radhika Pandit Shares Photo From Ugadi Celebrations, Yash Hides His Hairstyle With Beanie Again

The entire Karnataka is celebrating its New Year, what they call Ugadi and so is KGF star Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit. On April 9, Radhika took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of herself from the festival celebrations. It also featured KGF star Yash.

Yash-Radhika's Ugadi Photo Goes Viral

On Tuesday, Radhika Pandit shared a photo of herself in a beautiful green saree alongside her husband and actor Yash. While Radhika donned a traditional outfit with beautiful gold jwellery, Yash was seen sporting a casual avatar. The actor wore a green printed shirt paired with olive green trousers. He also wore a beanie to hide his hairstyle, for which he has been making headlines for quite some time.

Sharing the photos, Radhika captioned her post, “Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Chaitra Navratri! May this New Year bring you new beginnings, new hopes, and new dreams.”

Why is Yash in a beanie news worthy?

Yash rose to fame since the release of his 2018 film KGF: Chapte 1, followed by the sequel to it releasing in 2022. Yash has gained popularity around the world, and has currently signed KGF 3 along with Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown Ups, directed by Geethu Mohandas. Apart from this, the actor is also speculated to have signed his first Bollywood film. The project is none other than the much-awiated Nitesh Tiwari directorial film Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. Yash is said to be playing the rol of Raavan. With him having hiding his hairstyle for quite some time now, it is speculated that it is an attempt of the actor to hide his look for his upcoming films.