Rakesh Poojary, Comedy Khiladigalu Season 3 Winner, Dies Of Heart Attack At 33

Rakesh Poojary, who became a household name through the show Comedy Khiladigalu Season 3, died of a heart attack on Sunday, May 11. The news was confirmed by actor Shivraj K R Pete, who shared a post on his social media handle and mourned his demise. According to media reports, the actor and TV personality died during the pre-wedding ceremony of his friend. The actor, who was reportedly shooting for Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1, had gone to a friend's mehndi function in Miyayar, Udupi. It is said that she was dancing when he suddenly collapsed. He was rushed to the hospital, but the doctors said that he had passed away. He was 33.

Shivraj K R Pete took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo of the actor with a caption in Kannada, which we loosely translated to, "How to ask to rest in peace to the soul who made so many hearts laugh."

Rakesh Poojary's last image from the mehndi function goes viral

Hours before passing away, Rakesh shared a post from the wedding ceremony on his Instagram Stories. In the image, he can be seen posing for a group photo in a yellow and white printed shirt paired with denim and a black cap.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Who was Rakesh Poojary?