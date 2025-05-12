Rakesh Poojary, Comedy Khiladigalu Season 3 Winner, Dies Of Heart Attack At 33

Updated May 12th 2025, 10:04 IST
Rakesh Poojary, who became a household name through the show Comedy Khiladigalu Season 3, died of a heart attack on Sunday, May 11. The news was confirmed by actor Shivraj K R Pete, who shared a post on his social media handle and mourned his demise. According to media reports, the actor and TV personality died during the pre-wedding ceremony of his friend. The actor, who was reportedly shooting for Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1, had gone to a friend's mehndi function in Miyayar, Udupi. It is said that she was dancing when he suddenly collapsed. He was rushed to the hospital, but the doctors said that he had passed away. He was 33.
Shivraj K R Pete took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo of the actor with a caption in Kannada, which we loosely translated to, "How to ask to rest in peace to the soul who made so many hearts laugh."
Hours before passing away, Rakesh shared a post from the wedding ceremony on his Instagram Stories. In the image, he can be seen posing for a group photo in a yellow and white printed shirt paired with denim and a black cap.
Popularly known as Vishwaroop, he was a well-known TV personality who rose to fame after participating in the second season of Comedy Khiladigalu, where he was the first runner-up. However, his team tried their luck in the third season and emerged as the winner. Apart from being a TV personality, he has also starred in several Kannada and Tulu films, including Pailwan, Itu Entha Lokavayya, Petkammi and Ammer Police. Next, he was reported to star in Kantara: Chapter 1. He was said to essay a lead role and was shooting for the same.
Get Current Updates on Operation Sindoor Live News along with India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and India Strikes Pakistan Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published May 12th 2025, 10:02 IST