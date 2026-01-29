Ranveer Singh Is In Legal Trouble, FIR Filed Against Dhurandhar Actor For 'Insulting' And 'Mocking' Daiva Tradition

Ranveer Singh had a tremendous 2025 thanks to the release of Dhurandhar. However, he also attracted criticism after he mimicked Rishab Shetty's character from Kantara: Chapter 1. The actor was trolled, following which he issued an apology and stated he intended to highlight Shetty's "incredible performance". It seems this was not enough, as an FIR has been filed against the actor for insulting and mocking the sacred Daiva tradition.

FIR filed against Ranveer Singh

According to a report in ANI, the FIR filed on January 28 states that Ranveer Singh "allegedly performed acts that insulted and mocked the sacred Daiva tradition. Referring to the deity as a ghost is described as blasphemous and a serious insult to Hindu religious beliefs and practices." The complainant further stated, "the act was "deliberate, intentional, and malicious, intended to outrage religious feelings, not only his even millions of Hindu devotees promoting enmity, hatred and disharmony between different groups based on religion in society, and insult his religious beliefs towards Chavundi Daiva, thereby promoting disrespect towards a sacred tradition and disturbing communal harmony."

The FIR has been registered under sections 196, 299, and 302 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

All about Ranveer Singh's mimicking incident

The incident took place at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa last year, when Ranveer Singh was praising Rishab Shetty's performance in Kantara: Chapter 1. While mimicking a particular scene, she said, "I saw that in the theatres, Rishab, it was an outstanding performance, especially when the female ghost gets inside your body, that one shot..." the actor said at the film festival.

Soon after the video went viral, he was criticised for disrespecting the Daiva tradition.

Following this, Ranveer took to his social media handle and penned a note apologising. He wrote, "My intention was to highlight Rishab's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration. I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise."

