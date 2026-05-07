Sarke Chunar Controversy: Nora Fatehi Appears Before NCW, Apologises; Says 'No Intention To Offend Anybody'

Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday in connection with the controversy surrounding the song 'Sarke Chunar'.

Speaking on the issue, the actor addressed the media and issued an apology, saying she intended no offence through the song.

Speaking to reporters, Nora Fatehi said, "I apologise as I have to be responsible as an artist. There was no intention to offend anybody. After this matter, I have decided to sponsor the education of orphan girls."

The NCW had scheduled the hearing for May 7 at 11:30 am after summoning Fatehi in connection with allegations of "obscenity" and "vulgarity" linked to the song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke'.

Earlier in March, the Commission issued summons to Nora Fatehi, actor Sanjay Dutt, lyricist Raqueeb Alam, producer Venkat K. Narayana, and director Kiran Kumar after taking suo motu cognisance of media reports concerning the song.

In an official statement issued at the time, the NCW said the content of the song "appears to be sexually suggestive and objectionable," adding that it could amount to violations under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Information Technology Act, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"The National Commission for Women, in exercise of its powers under the NCW Act, 1990, has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports alleging obscenity and vulgarity in the song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke'. Observing that the content prima facie appears to be sexually suggestive, objectionable, and violative of provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, IT Act, and POCSO Act, the Commission has taken serious note of the matter," the statement read.

The controversy intensified after criticism over the song's lyrics and visuals, with several individuals and organisations alleging that the track objectified women.

Complaints seeking registration of an FIR and removal of the song from circulation were also filed.

The issue later reached Parliament, where Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed in the Lok Sabha that the song had been banned following widespread backlash.

The minister was responding to a question raised by Samajwadi Party MP Anand Bhadouria.

The song featured Nora Fatehi alongside actor Sanjay Dutt and had sparked significant public debate shortly after its release. (ANI)