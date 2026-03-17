Updated 17 March 2026 at 15:31 IST
Sarke Chunar Lyricist Raqueeb Alam Shrugs Off Blame After Nora Fatehi Song Triggers Massive Backlash, Complaints: Maine Sirf Word By Word...
Sarke Chunar Lyricist Raqueeb Alam Shrugs Off Blame After Nora Fatehi Song Triggers Massive Backlash, Complaints: Maine Sirf Word By Word...
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi's song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke has attracted controversy owing to its vulgar, double-meaning lyrics. After Armaan Malik and netizens called out the song, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice. Moreover, an advocate and social activist, Vineet Jindal, has approached the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) seeking an immediate ban and removal of the song, alleging that its lyrics and visuals are obscene and harmful, particularly to minors. Now, Raqueeb Alam issues a clarification on his social media.
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Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 17 March 2026 at 15:30 IST