Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Updated 17 March 2026 at 15:31 IST

Sarke Chunar Lyricist Raqueeb Alam Shrugs Off Blame After Nora Fatehi Song Triggers Massive Backlash, Complaints: Maine Sirf Word By Word...

Sarke Chunar Lyricist Raqueeb Alam Shrugs Off Blame After Nora Fatehi Song Triggers Massive Backlash, Complaints: Maine Sirf Word By Word...

Khushi Srivastava
Follow : Google News Icon  
Republic world breaking news
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news

Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi's song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke has attracted controversy owing to its vulgar, double-meaning lyrics. After Armaan Malik and netizens called out the song, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice. Moreover, an advocate and social activist, Vineet Jindal, has approached the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) seeking an immediate ban and removal of the song, alleging that its lyrics and visuals are obscene and harmful, particularly to minors. Now, Raqueeb Alam issues a clarification on his social media.

Advertisement

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By : Khushi Srivastava

Published On: 17 March 2026 at 15:30 IST