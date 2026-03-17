Sarke Chunar Lyricist Raqueeb Alam Shrugs Off Blame After Nora Fatehi Song Triggers Massive Backlash, Complaints: Maine Sirf Word By Word...

Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi's song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke has attracted controversy owing to its vulgar, double-meaning lyrics. After Armaan Malik and netizens called out the song, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice. Moreover, an advocate and social activist, Vineet Jindal, has approached the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) seeking an immediate ban and removal of the song, alleging that its lyrics and visuals are obscene and harmful, particularly to minors. Now, Raqueeb Alam issues a clarification on his social media.