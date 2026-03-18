Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke Row: KD The Devil Director Prem's Wife Rakshita Breaks Silence, Says 'When Peelings, Dreamum Wakeupum, Choli Ke Peeche Released It Seemed Fine'

Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke Controversy: Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi's song from the upcoming action drama KD: The Devil has fallen in trouble owing to its vulgar lyrics. Celebs like Armaan Malik, Kangana Ranaut and Onir criticised the song's lyrics and called for strict action. Apart from them, bodies like the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and NHRC issued a notice seeking an immediate ban on the song. Following the criticism, KD director Prem's wife and former actress Rakshita broke her silence. She took to her social media handle and penned a long note, understanding the selective outrage over this song.

Rakshita calls the uproar around Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke 'not justifying'

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Rakshita penned long notes expressing her views on the recent controversy around her husband Prem's film KD: The Devil. She began by writing, "Yes yes I have seen it all. I know you guys are tagging me in random people's posts. The fact is I know what's written. I know what's happening." She further explained her point with an example, "My stand on whether I am for it or against it doesn't matter, when songs like Peelings, Dreamum Wakeupum, like Choli ke Peeche or 100s like these came out it seemed fine. When an entire film came out talking about how the actors just spoke about have sexual intercourse throughout the film it seemed fine. but one song creates massive news. still not justifying, just asking so I can understand this.”

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Rakshita went on to add that just because of one song, people are now questioning the writer and lyricist's entire career. "One song doesn't mean he is a horrible writer or does everything for gimmicks? Wrong. Just because some films don't do well as the others doesn't mean he is a bad maker… wrong. Do you have the right to question him? Yes, you do have the right to ask him why yes you do. Do you have the rights to abuse him? Nooo you don't. When you abuse him or like some random lady spat badly saying it was personal?”

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Raskhita compares the song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke to gory films

She wrote that people are now watching gory films and sexual content films openly, but when the song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke was released, everyone realised it was inappropriate. She further took a stand for her husband, Prem, and shared that people have the right to question him, but not his past works. “Songs are made everyday, bad, good, provocative, special numbers. Today, people are watching more bloodshed films, sexual content in films, and everything pretty openly. Prem is a Kannadiga as much all of you are. You all have the rights on him, to question him, to tell him what is right and what is not, but saying anything about his past work about how gimmicky he [is], let me tell you something today selling a film to an OTT, a channel, is the biggest challenge for a Kannada director… he finds it extremely difficult to reach at any heights or even close to other cinema markets. Even our people, bringing them to theatres is a very tough job. This is not just our story; this is every film in sandalwood.”

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She concluded by asking the fans to be patient and assured them that everything would be fine in a couple of days. "Thanks to all the concerned ones. I am truly grateful. I am here, and so is Prem. KD is our baby, and we will do what's right at the end and only the right. Trust us and smile more, love and love only," she wrote.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

About the controversy

A complaint has also been filed against the song, alleging that the song, which has been released on YouTube and is widely circulating across social media platforms, contains "highly vulgar, sexually suggestive, and obscene expressions." According to the complaint, certain lyrics in the song are explicitly objectionable and inappropriate for public consumption, especially given their easy accessibility to minors.