Sonu Nigam Likely To Be Banned By Kannada Film Industry After His Controversial Language Remark At Bengaluru Concert

Sonu Nigam has been in the news after his Bengaluru concert landed him in legal trouble. Pro-Kannada organisations filed complaints against him for ‘promoting enmity, defamation, and outraging linguistic sentiments' during his concert. Now, it seems, the Kannada film industry is thinking of banning the singer from taking up future projects.

Sonu Nigam banned from the Kannada film industry?

Now, reports are rife that the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce will decide today, May 5, to decide whether Sonu Nigam will be part of the Kannada music industry or not. The meeting will be attended by the Music Directors Association, Directors Association and Producers Association, among others. Kannada composers like Harikrishna, Sadhu Kokila, Arjun Janya and Dharma Vish are also expected to be at the meeting.

What happened at Sonu Nigam's Bengaluru concert?

It happened so that at the concert, a group of young boys disrespected him by chanting "Kannada, Kannada" when he was singing Hindi songs. This irked the veteran singer, but he maintained his composure and said, "I have sung songs in all languages. But the best songs that I have sung in my life are Kannada songs. Main aapke beech mein jab bhi aata hoon bohut pyaar se aata hoon."

He then pointed out the attendee's tone, "Mujhe accha nahi laga ki waha ek ladka jiski umar, jitni uske umar nahi hogi use pehle toh main Kannada gaane garaha hoon. He was so rudely threatening me, 'Kannada, Kannada'. Yahi kaaran hai, Pahalgam mein jo hua hai na? Yahi kaaran hai jo kar rahe ho, jo kiya tha na abhi? Dekho toh kaun saamne khada hai.”

This sparked a massive outrage against him on social media platforms, with fans criticising him for linking the request to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 innocent and unarmed tourists. Following this, he even issued a clarification on his Instagram handle.